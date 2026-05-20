Sensex slides 134 pts; consumer durables shares decline

The domestic equity benchmarks traded with minor losses in early afternoon trade amid weak global cues. Investor sentiment remained under pressure as the rupee weakened further amid uncertainty in West Asia. Persistent inflationary concerns and weakness in bond markets also weighed on market sentiment.

The Nifty traded below the 23,600 level. consumer durables share declined after advancing for previous trading session.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 134.19 points or 0.18% to 75,057.09. The Nifty 50 index fell 29.40 points or 0.13% to 23,588.90.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.16% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index shed 0.03%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,848 shares rose and 2,003 shares fell. A total of 217 shares were unchanged.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee lowered against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 96.8850 compared with its close of 96.7000 during the previous trading session. It also touched an all-time intraday low of 96.9575 in early trade.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for July 2026 settlement declined $1.34 cents or 1.23% to $109.91 a barrel.

The United States 10-year bond yield declined 0.34% to 4.658 while 30-year Treasury bond yield rose 0.08% at 5.191%.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.18% to 18.71. The Nifty 26 May 2026 futures were trading at 23,570.20, at a discount of 18.7 points as compared with the spot at 23,588.90.

The Nifty option chain for the 26 May 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 91.3 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 109.3 lakh contracts was seen at a 23,500 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Consumer Durables index fell 0.63% to 34,850.55. The index added 0.44% in previous trading session.

PG Electroplast (down 2.39%), Amber Enterprises India (down 2.13%), Kalyan Jewellers India (down 1.15%), Voltas (down 1.06%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 0.9%), Blue Star (down 0.82%), Havells India (down 0.76%), Bata India (down 0.66%), Titan Company (down 0.55%) and Dixon Technologies (India) (down 0.53%) fell.

On the other hand, LG Electronics India (up 0.46%), Whirlpool of India (up 0.21%) moved up.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Hatsun Agro Product fell 2.20%. The companys standalone net profit jumped 18.3% to Rs 50.89 crore on 14.9% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,577.63 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises declined 3.35% after reporting a consolidated net loss of Rs 103.69 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 188.39 crore in the same period last year. Total income declined 5.36% year-on-year to Rs 2,101.1 crore during the quarter.

Borosil tanked 2.16% after the company reported a 5.02% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 10.58 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 11.14 crore posted in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 5.15% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 284.11 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

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