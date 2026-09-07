Sensex slides 190 pts; media shares decline

The key equity benchmarks traded with modest losses in the morning trade. The Nifty traded below the 23,850 mark. Media shares declined after advancing in the past two trading sessions.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 189.67 points or 0.25% to 76,325.76. The Nifty 50 index lost 97.65 points or 0.41% to 23,802.85.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.28% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.12%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 2,039 shares rose and 1,951 shares fell. A total of 258 shares were unchanged.

New Listings:

Shares of Purple Style were currently trading at Rs 573 at 10:10 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 0.35% as compared with the issue price of Rs 575.

The stock debuted at Rs 539 on the BSE, a discount of 6.26% over its issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 588.10 and a low of Rs 516. On the BSE, over 3.55 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index fell 2.65% to 1,524. The index jumped 2.04% in the two consecutive trading sessions.

PVR Inox (down 6.86%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 3.74%), Sun TV Network (down 2.43%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 1.94%) and Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 0.57%), Saregama India (down 0.36%), D B Corp (down 0.12%), Prime Focus (down 0.05%) fell.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Indoco Remedies declined 4.10% after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had inspected the companys manufacturing facility at Plant II (Sterile) located at Goa.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering rose 4.40% after the company announced orders worth a combined Rs 131.36 crore. The company received two domestic orders. Transport Corporation of India awarded a Rs 24.48-crore order for the manufacture, supply and commissioning of one rake of Type ACT-1 wagons along with one BVCM wagon. The order is to be executed within 16 weeks from the date of the letter of intent.

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