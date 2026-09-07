Sensex slides 190 pts; media shares decline
At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 189.67 points or 0.25% to 76,325.76. The Nifty 50 index lost 97.65 points or 0.41% to 23,802.85.
In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.28% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.12%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 2,039 shares rose and 1,951 shares fell. A total of 258 shares were unchanged.
New Listings:
Shares of Purple Style were currently trading at Rs 573 at 10:10 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 0.35% as compared with the issue price of Rs 575.
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The stock debuted at Rs 539 on the BSE, a discount of 6.26% over its issue price.
So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 588.10 and a low of Rs 516. On the BSE, over 3.55 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Media index fell 2.65% to 1,524. The index jumped 2.04% in the two consecutive trading sessions.
PVR Inox (down 6.86%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 3.74%), Sun TV Network (down 2.43%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 1.94%) and Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 0.57%), Saregama India (down 0.36%), D B Corp (down 0.12%), Prime Focus (down 0.05%) fell.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Indoco Remedies declined 4.10% after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had inspected the companys manufacturing facility at Plant II (Sterile) located at Goa.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering rose 4.40% after the company announced orders worth a combined Rs 131.36 crore. The company received two domestic orders. Transport Corporation of India awarded a Rs 24.48-crore order for the manufacture, supply and commissioning of one rake of Type ACT-1 wagons along with one BVCM wagon. The order is to be executed within 16 weeks from the date of the letter of intent.
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First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 10:52 AM IST