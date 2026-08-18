Sensex slides 288 pts; realty shares decline

The headline equity benchmarks traded with moderate losses in the morning trade, weighed down by a rise in crude oil prices following the expiry of the US-Iran ceasefire and growing uncertainty over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The Nifty traded below the 24,250 mark. Realty shares declined after advancing in the past trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 287.90 points or 0.37% to 77,440.26. The Nifty 50 index fell 60.35 points or 0.24% to 24,227.30.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index slipped 0.30% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.12%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,814 shares rose and 1,935 shares fell. A total of 277 shares were unchanged.

New Listing:

Shares of Milky Mist Dairy Food were currently trading at Rs 181.45 at 10:19 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 29.61% as compared with the issue price of Rs 140.

The stock debuted at Rs 165, marking a premium of 17.86% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 181.45 and a low of Rs 165. On the BSE, over 65.82 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty Index declined 1.40% to 896. The index rose 1.46% in the past trading session.

Lodha Developers (down 2.85%), Godrej Properties (down 2.67%), DLF (down 1.34%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 1.33%), Oberoi Realty (down 1.19%), Aditya Birla Real Estate (down 1.06%), Phoenix Mills (down 0.72%) and Anant Raj (down 0.57%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Netweb Technologies India advanced 2.73% after the company announced the opening of its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue and fixed the floor price at Rs 4,885.90 per equity share.

Hatsun Agro Products rose 0.59%. The companys Arun Icecreams brand participated in the New York India Day Parade 2026 on Madison Avenue on 16 August, marking its debut at the event and strengthening its presence in the US market.

Nelco dropped 9.21% to Rs 982 after the company announced a $20 million strategic investment in Lunar Holdco, Inc., doing business as Elveo Mobile.

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