Sensex slides 313 pts; private bank shares decline
At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 313.19 points or 0.41% to 76,904.66. The Nifty 50 index lost 100.95 points or 0.42% to 24,054.75.
In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index shed 0.33% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.48%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,693 shares rose and 2,336 shares fell. A total of 246 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.98% to 11.50. The Nifty 25 August 2026 futures were trading at 24,118.50, at a premium of 63.75 points as compared with the spot at 24,054.75.
Also Read
The Nifty option chain for the 25 August 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 161.5 lakh contracts at the 24,500 strike price. A maximum put OI of 151 lakh contracts was seen at the 24,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Private Bank index shed 0.49% to 27,114.90. The index fell 0.70% in the two consecutive trading sessions.
Axis Bank (down 1.26%), ICICI Bank (down 1.13%), Bandhan Bank (down 0.59%), HDFC Bank (down 0.57%), IndusInd Bank (down 0.53%), RBL Bank (down 0.44%), and Federal Bank (down 0.17%) fell.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Ceigall India added 1.60% after the company, jointly with Rajinder Infrastructure, announced the receipt of a letter of acceptance (LoA) from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) for a road construction project.
Krystal Integrated Services advanced 1.75% after the company received a work order worth approximately Rs 134 crore from Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 12:50 PM IST