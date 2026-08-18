Sensex slides 343 pts; FMCG share extent losses for 3rd day

The headline equity benchmarks traded with modest losses in the mid-afternoon trade, weighed down by a rise in crude oil prices following the expiry of the US-Iran ceasefire and growing uncertainty over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The Nifty traded below the 24,200 level. FMCG shares extended losses for the third consecutive trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex tanked 342.81 points or 0.44% to 77,385.35. The Nifty 50 index lost 92.60 points or 0.38% to 24,197.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index shed 0.23% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.18%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,887 shares rose and 2,353 shares fell. A total of 240 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty FMCG index fell 0.72% to 47,759.80. The index dropped 2.20% in three consecutive trading sessions.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) (down 2.74%), ITC (down 1.26%), United Spirits (down 1.12%), Marico (down 0.87%), Dabur India (down 0.74%), Patanjali Foods (down 0.73%), Tata Consumer Products (down 0.70%), Emami (down 0.68%), Hindustan Unilever (down 0.66%) and Nestle India (down 0.56%) declined.

On the other hand, Varun Beverages (up 0.9%) ,Radico Khaitan (up 0.57%) and Godrej Consumer Products (up 0.52%) edged higher.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.37% to 6.829 compared with the previous session close of 6.804.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.6775 compared with its close of 95.6100 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for the 5 October 2026 settlement slipped 0.49% to Rs 1,55,153.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.01% to 99.52.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.25% to 4.736.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for the October 2026 settlement rose 6 cents or 0.07% to $90.93 a barrel.

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