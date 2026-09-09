Sensex slides 465 pts; IT shares decline

The key equity benchmarks traded with major losses in the morning trade. The Nifty traded below the 23,550 mark. IT shares extended losses for the sixth consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 465.02 points or 0.62% to 75,112.56. The Nifty 50 index lost 99.70 points or 0.42% to 23,535.40.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.22% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index shed 0.11%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,808 shares rose and 1,978 shares fell. A total of 252 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index fell 2.73% to 29,067.20. The index tanked 8.2% in the six consecutive trading sessions.

Coforge (down 5.55%), Infosys (down 3.6%), Tech Mahindra (down 3.26%), HCL Technologies (down 2.84%), Mphasis (down 2.42%), Persistent Systems (down 2.41%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 2.33%), Wipro (down 1.99%), Oracle Financial Services Software (down 1.13%) and LTM (down 0.23%) fell.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Coforge tumbled 5.55% after the company announced that its non-executive independent director and chairman, O. P. Bhatt, resigned from the Board with immediate effect on 9 September 2026.

Graphite India surged 17.58%, while HEG advanced 4.82%, after US-based graphite electrode manufacturer GrafTech International announced a minimum 30% increase in graphite electrode prices.

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