Sensex slumps 394 pts; metal share decline for 2nd day

The domestic equity benchmarks traded with significant losses in the mid- afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 23,900 level. Metal shares extended losses for two consecutive trading sessions.

At 14:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slipped 394.10 points or 0.51% to 76,348.28. The Nifty 50 index fell 132.75 points or 0.55% to 23,864.10.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices, the BSE 150 MidCap Index dropped 0.96% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index declined 0.82%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,640 shares rose and 2,447 shares fell. A total of 210 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index fell 0.99% to 12,438.35. The index declined 1.46% in the two consecutive trading sessions.

Adani Enterprises (down 4.17%), JSW Steel (down 1.7%), Tata Steel (down 1.07%), Steel Authority of India (down 1.04%) and NMDC (down 0.95%), Hindustan Zinc (down 0.85%), Jindal Stainless (down 0.85%), Jindal Steel (down 0.04%) declined.

On the other hand, Hindustan Copper (up 1.14%) ,National Aluminium Company (up 1.12%) and Vedanta (up 0.88%) added.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was up 0.24% to 6.817 as compared with previous close 6.801.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 96.5725 compared with its close of 96.5300 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2026 settlement fell 1.07% to Rs 1,44,120.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.04% to 101.16.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.41% to 4.676.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2026 settlement added $4.02 or 4.27% to $98.09 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Cipla declined 1.17% after the companys consolidated net profit declined 39.19% to Rs 789.05 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 1,297.62 crore posted in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 3.51% YoY to Rs 7,077.02 crore in the quarter ended 30th June 2026.

Highway Infrastructure rose 1.09% after the company announced that it had secured a Rs 28.68 crore contract from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

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