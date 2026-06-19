Sensex slumps 725 pts; oil & gas shares slides for 2nd day
At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 724.94 points or 0.94% to 76,685.04. The Nifty 50 index declined 197.60 points or 0.82% to 23,970.40.
In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.15% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.21%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,974 shares rose and 2,030 shares fell. A total of 206 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives :
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.11% to 13.38. The Nifty 30 June 2026 futures were trading at 23,999.40 at a premium of 29 points as compared with the spot at 23,970.40.
Also Read
The Nifty option chain for the 30 June 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 102.1 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 85.9 lakh contracts was seen at a 24,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Oil & Gas index shed 0.76% to 11,218.20. The index declined 0.75% in the previous two trading sessions.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 2.59%), Indian Oil Corporation (down 1.98%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation (down 1.92%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (down 1.88%) and GAIL (India) (down 1.69%), Oil India (down 0.62%), Indraprastha Gas (down 0.58%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (down 0.43%), Reliance Industries (down 0.1%) down.
On the other hand, Adani Total Gas (up 0.79%) ,Petronet LNG (up 0.4%) and Castrol India (up 0.36%) added.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Hiliks Technologies surged 9.74% after the company announced that it has entered into a subcontract agreement with KMC Constructions worth Rs 95.51 crore.
Desco Infratech rose 1.22% after the company announced that it had received a Letter of Intent (LOI) worth Rs 15.06 crore from Sabarmati Gas.
B.R.Goyal Infrastructure rose 1.54% after the company announced that it had secured a work order worth Rs 13.05 crore for civil and construction works in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh.
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First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 12:50 PM IST