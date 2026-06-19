Friday, June 19, 2026 | 12:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex slumps 725 pts; oil & gas shares slides for 2nd day

Sensex slumps 725 pts; oil & gas shares slides for 2nd day

Last Updated : Jun 19 2026 | 12:50 PM IST
The key equity barometers traded with major losses in early afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 24,000 level. Oil & Gas shares extended losses for previous two trading sessions.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 724.94 points or 0.94% to 76,685.04. The Nifty 50 index declined 197.60 points or 0.82% to 23,970.40.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.15% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.21%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,974 shares rose and 2,030 shares fell. A total of 206 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives :

 

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.11% to 13.38. The Nifty 30 June 2026 futures were trading at 23,999.40 at a premium of 29 points as compared with the spot at 23,970.40.

Also Read

us-iran, iran us flags

US-Iran talks in Switzerland called off, raising doubts over lasting peace

VD Satheesan, Satheesan, Kerala CM

Kerala Budget proposes land law reforms to accelerate industrial growth

Bandhan Bank

Bandhan Bank raises interest rates on FCNR (Bank) deposits to 7.1%

stock market live, sensex today

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 700 pts, Nifty near 23950; Nifty Realty falls 1%; DLF, Prestige weigh

Redington share price

Redington share price gain 6%; up 25% in 7 days on Apple price hike buzz

The Nifty option chain for the 30 June 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 102.1 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 85.9 lakh contracts was seen at a 24,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Oil & Gas index shed 0.76% to 11,218.20. The index declined 0.75% in the previous two trading sessions.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 2.59%), Indian Oil Corporation (down 1.98%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation (down 1.92%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (down 1.88%) and GAIL (India) (down 1.69%), Oil India (down 0.62%), Indraprastha Gas (down 0.58%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (down 0.43%), Reliance Industries (down 0.1%) down.

On the other hand, Adani Total Gas (up 0.79%) ,Petronet LNG (up 0.4%) and Castrol India (up 0.36%) added.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Hiliks Technologies surged 9.74% after the company announced that it has entered into a subcontract agreement with KMC Constructions worth Rs 95.51 crore.

Desco Infratech rose 1.22% after the company announced that it had received a Letter of Intent (LOI) worth Rs 15.06 crore from Sabarmati Gas.

B.R.Goyal Infrastructure rose 1.54% after the company announced that it had secured a work order worth Rs 13.05 crore for civil and construction works in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hindalco commissions aluminium bicycle component manufacturing unit at Chakan, Pune

Hindalco commissions aluminium bicycle component manufacturing unit at Chakan, Pune

Tata Power receives LoI for Ryapte Power Transmission project

Tata Power receives LoI for Ryapte Power Transmission project

Government Allocates Rs 18,907 Cr for 26,474 km Rural Roads under PMGSY in FY 2026-27

Government Allocates Rs 18,907 Cr for 26,474 km Rural Roads under PMGSY in FY 2026-27

SEBI proposes stricter MTF norms, wider funding options for brokers

SEBI proposes stricter MTF norms, wider funding options for brokers

New Electrolyte Additive Boosts Safety, Lifespan and Affordability of Rechargeable Zinc Batteries

New Electrolyte Additive Boosts Safety, Lifespan and Affordability of Rechargeable Zinc Batteries

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWhy Stock Market Crash TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAccenture Impact on Nifty IT IndexGold Silver ETF TodayLIC Share PriceEPF Interest Credit UpdateTechnology NewsPersonal Finance