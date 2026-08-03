Sensex spurts 678 pts; IT shares advance

The key equity barometers traded with major gains in early afternoon trade, supported by positive global cues, a sharp decline in crude oil prices, encouraging quarterly earnings and renewed foreign fund inflows. IT shares advanced after declining for previous session. The Nifty traded above the 24,600 level.

At 12:28 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 677.53 points or 0.87% to 78,772.14. The Nifty 50 index rose 219.95 points or 0.90% to 24,603.55.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.99% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 1.51%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,937 shares rose and 1,256 shares fell. A total of 222 shares were unchanged.

CAS begins for F&O stocks:

Effective 3 August 2026, the Closing Auction Session (CAS) has been introduced for stocks in the F&O segment, revising market closing timings while keeping the opening time unchanged. Continuous trading in F&O stocks will now end at 3:15 pm, followed by the closing auction session, while non-F&O stocks will continue to trade until 3:30 pm. Trading in index and stock futures and options will conclude at 3:40 pm. The new mechanism is aimed at enhancing price discovery for the official closing price, reducing end-of-day volatility, and facilitating transparent execution of large institutional orders.

RBI MPC meeting kicks off today:

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) begins its three-day meeting today amid rising global inflationary pressures, elevated crude oil prices and a growing number of central banks that have tightened monetary policy in recent months. The MPC will meet from 3 to 5 August 2026, with RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra scheduled to announce the policy decision on 5 August 2026.

GST Collection:

Indias gross goods and services tax (GST) collections gained 15.4% year-on-year to Rs 2.11 lakh crore in July, marking one of the strongest monthly performances this fiscal year, according to data released by the finance ministry. After adjusting for refunds, net GST collections rose around 16% year-on-year to Rs 1.81 lakh crore. Domestic GST collections rose 10.1% to Rs 1.44 trillion in July, while GST revenue from imports spiked 28.8% to Rs 66,511 crore, indicating healthy domestic demand alongside resilient import activity. Net GST revenue from imports climbed 30.3% to Rs 54,223 crore.

Derivatives :

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.97% to 11.99. The Nifty 25 August 2026 futures were trading at 24,684 at a discount of 80.45 points as compared with the spot at 24,603.55.

The Nifty option chain for the 25 August 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 60 lakh contracts at the 24,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 85 lakh contracts was seen at a 24,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index added 2% to 31,323. The index fell 1.56% in the previous trading session.

LTM (up 6.29%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 2.76%), Infosys (up 2.72%), Mphasis (up 1.77%) and Oracle Financial Services Software (up 1.53%), Wipro (up 1.49%), Coforge (up 0.44%), HCL Technologies (up 0.22%) added.

On the other hand, Persistent Systems (down 1.54%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.45%), moved lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Sri Lotus Developers and Realty added 0.85%. The company reported 77% jump in net profit to Rs 46 crore on a 116% increase in total revenue to Rs 132 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Escorts Kubota rose 1.38% after the company reported a 22.0% year-on-year increase in tractor sales for July 2026, with total volumes rising to 8,731 units compared with 7,154 units in July 2025.

National Aluminium Company (NALCO) rose 2.83% after the company reported a 90.86% surge in standalone net profit to Rs 2,003.14 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 1,049.48 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations jumped 39.01% YoY to Rs 5,302.38 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

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