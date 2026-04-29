Sensex surges 609 pts, Nifty tops 24,150; FMCG, auto lead rally

The equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded sharply on Wednesday, driven by buying in blue-chip stocks and firm cues from Asian market. Value buying emerged across key sectors after the previous sessions decline, while broadly stable earnings, helped steady sentiment. Attractive valuations, strong domestic inflows and bargain hunting supported the upmove. Optimism over a possible early resolution to the ongoing Middle East conflict also lifted investor confidence, with the Nifty 50 closing above the 24,150 mark, led by gains in FMCG and auto stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 609.45 points or 0.79% to 77,496.36. The Nifty 50 index jumped 181.95 points or 0.76% to 24,177.65.

ITC (up 3.86%), Reliance Industries (up 2.68%) and Bharti Airtel (up 2.30%) boosted the indices today.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index shed 0.01% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.54%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,120 shares rose and 2,112 shares fell. A total of 177 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 3.37% to 17.44.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.24% to 6.997 compared with previous session close of 6.980.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee lowered against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 94.8550 compared with its close of 94.6800 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 June 2026 settlement fell 0.62% to Rs 149,099.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.11% to 98.75.

The United States 10-year bond yield advanced 0.30% to 4.366.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for June 2026 settlement jumped $3.55 or 3.19% to $114.81 a barrel.

Global Markets:

European shares declined on Wednesday as investors turned cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserves interest rate decision due later in the day.

Most Asian indices ended higher, even as Wall Street closed lower overnight, with investors weighing developments around OPEC and a report highlighting weakness at OpenAI. Japanese market remained shut for a holiday.

The United Arab Emirates decision to exit OPEC from 1 May marks a significant blow to the cartel, which coordinates output among some of the worlds largest oil producers, particularly in the Middle East.

Sentiment in technology stocks weakened after a media report suggested OpenAIs revenue and user growth fell short of its own targets. The report added that CFO Sarah Friar flagged concerns internally about the companys ability to meet future computing contract obligations if revenue growth does not accelerate.

In the U.S., the S&P 500 declined on Tuesday, pressured by rising oil prices and the negative news around OpenAI. Investors are also awaiting quarterly earnings from four of the Magnificent Seven companies, along with the outcome of what could be Jerome Powells final policy meeting as Federal Reserve chair.

The S&P 500 fell 0.49% to close at 7,138.80, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.9% to 24,663.80. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 25.86 points, or 0.05%, to end at 49,141.93.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers surged 6.88% after its standalone net profit surged 24.1% to Rs 303.20 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 244.25 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 29.1% YoY to Rs 2,119.21 crore during the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Meanwhile, the board recommended a final dividend of Rs 6.70 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company rallied 7.20% after the insurer reported a healthy set of numbers for the fourth quarter of FY26. In the March quarter, standalone net premium income rose 13.21% YoY to Rs 3,060.66 crore, while sequential (QoQ) growth stood at 6.75%. Profit before tax came in at Rs 38.61 crore, up 10.22% YoY and 25.19% QoQ. Profit after tax rose 8.23% YoY to Rs 34.73 crore, while jumping 25.61% sequentially.

ArisInfra Solutions surged 5.49% after Motilal Oswal Financial Services acquired a 5.06% stake in the company through a bulk deal on 28 April 2026 at an average price of Rs 122.76 on the BSE. Motilal Oswal did not feature in the companys shareholding pattern as of March 2026, signalling a fresh entry.

CEAT rallied 2.96% after the companys consolidated surged over two-fold to Rs 243.85 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 99.49 crore in Q4 FY25. Net sales jumped 23.3% YoY to Rs 4,218.89 crore in Q4 FY26. Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a dividend of Rs 35 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each fully paid up for FY26.

Greenply Industries surged 11.43% after the company's consolidated net profit surged 86.7% to Rs 31 crore on a 19.6% increase in net sales to Rs 776.25 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. Meanwhile, the board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per equity share of face value Rs 1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power jumped 6.85% after the company reported robust financial results for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2026. For Q4 FY2026, consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,738.8 crore, up 62% year-on-year and 51% quarter-on-quarter. Profit after tax for Q4 FY2026 was Rs 392.4 crore, up 89% year-on-year and 49% quarter-on-quarter, with PAT margin at 23%

Artson slipped 3.30%. The company reported that its standalone net profit surged 460% to Rs 3.36 crore despite a 24.40% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 38.75 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Motherson Sumi Wiring India added 1.10%. The company reported a 1.44% increase in net profit to Rs 167.30 crore on a 32.88% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,334.62 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. The company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.58 per equity share of face value Rs 1 each for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the companys upcoming annual general meeting.

REC fell 3.21% after the company reported a 21.69% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,375.08 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 4,309.98 crore in Q4 FY25. Total income fell 4.98% year-on-year to Rs 14,583.39 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Meanwhile, the board recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.55 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for FY26.

AWL Agri Business slipped 2.27%. The company reported a 53.5% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 292 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 190 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 18% YoY to Rs 21,465 crore during the quarter.

Meanwhile, the board recommended a final dividend of Rs 1 per equity share of face value Rs 1 each.

Bajel Projects rallied 3.25% after the company has secured two ultra-mega EPC contracts from an international client for establishing overhead transmission lines in Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Region. As per the companys classification, the combined order value falls under the ultra-mega category which includes contracts worth Rs 400 crore and above.

Bondada Engineering declined 2.24%. The company announced that it has secured multiple orders aggregating to Rs 125.30 crore from entities including Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports & SEZ and Ambuja Cements.

Shyam Metalics and Energy added 0.44% after the company announced a Rs 2,700 crore strategic growth expansion programme, aiming at expanding higher-margin product offerings, driving incremental topline growth.

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