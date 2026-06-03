Sensex tanks 848 pts; IT shares tumble
At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 848.36 points or 1.13% to 73,801.48. The Nifty 50 index tumbled 240.35 points or 1.02% to 23,244.75.
In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.84% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index slipped 0.47%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1,393 shares rose and 2,253 shares fell. A total of 210 shares were unchanged.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, gained 5.77% to 16.24.
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The Nifty IT index slumped 4.84% to 29,609.55. The index soared 7.64% in the past three consecutive trading sessions.
Tata Consultancy Services (down 6.84%), LTM (down 6.65%), Persistent Systems (down 5.18%), Tech Mahindra (down 4.63%), Coforge (down 4.09%), Infosys (down 3.84%), HCL Technologies (down 3.50%), Mphasis (down 3.30%), Oracle Financial Services Software (down 1.43%) and Wipro (down 1.07%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight :
Concord Biotech jumped 5.73% after the company received an approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its ANDA, Mycophenolate Mofetil for oral suspension USP, 200 mg/mL.
Epack Prefab Technologies surged 12.49% after the company announced the receipt of a domestic order worth Rs 164.99 crore for cell and module manufacturing along with pre-engineered building (PEB) works.
Advait Energy Transitions soared 12.49% after its wholly owned subsidiary, Advait BESS Bhesaan, executed a Battery Energy Storage Purchase Agreement (BESPA) with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL).
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First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 10:50 AM IST