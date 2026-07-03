Sensex trades 508 pts higher; IT shares in demand
At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 508.29 points or 0.66% to 78,010.41. The Nifty 50 index surged 173.60 points or 0.70% to 24,347.95.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.16% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index gained 0.32%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,309 shares rose and 1,384 shares fell. A total of 234 shares were unchanged.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.54% to 11.98.
Buzzing Index:
Also Read
The Nifty IT index jumped 1.70% to 27,423.55. The index surged 6.41% in two consecutive trading sessions.
HCL Technologies (up 4.1%), Persistent Systems (up 2.92%), Mphasis (up 2.91%), Coforge (up 1.91%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 1.77%), Wipro (up 1.67%), LTM (up 1.20%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.02%), Infosys (up 0.23%) and Tech Mahindra (up 0.05%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
PC Jeweller rallied 3.64% after the company reported an approximately 21% year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue for the quarter ended 30 June 2026.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services gained 4.35% after the company estimated the overall disbursement at approximately Rs 15,560 crore, YoY growth of around 21% (excluding finance lease).
Bajaj Finance added 1.23% after its new loans booked rose 20% year-on-year to 1.61 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with 1.35 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Angel One rose 1.23% after the company reported an 18.8% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its client base to 38.59 million in June 2026, compared with 32.47 million in June 2025.
Avenue Supermarts (Dmart) dropped 4.20%. The company reported a 15.13% jump in standalone revenue to Rs 18,343.49 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 15,932.12 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.
HCL Technologies gained 4.26% after the company signed an agreement with a Europe headquartered, Fortune Global 50 Firm to transform their global digital workplace and enterprise networks using Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Dow surges to fresh record as AI chip stocks drag Nasdaq, while weaker U.S. jobs data boosts rate-cut hopes
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 03 2026 | 10:50 AM IST