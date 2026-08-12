Sensex tumbles 614 pts; relaty shares decline

The headline equity benchmarks traded with major losses in early-afternoon trade amid weighed down by selling pressure in index heavyweight stocks. Investor sentiment remained cautious ahead of the release of domestic inflation data later today, which is expected to provide further cues on the interest-rate outlook and broader market direction. Market participants continued to assess a slew of Q1 FY27 earnings announcements, with stock- and sector-specific movements remaining in focus amid the ongoing earnings season.

The Nifty tumbled below the 24,300 level, while sentiment remained subdued amid a lack of strong directional cues. Investors continued to monitor movements in crude oil prices and developments on the global geopolitical front for further indications on the market's near-term trajectory.

Realty shares extended losses for the second consecutive trading session.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 614.37 points or 0.78% to 77,537.19. The Nifty 50 index fell 190.30 points or 0.77% to 24,283.05.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index declined 0.29% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 0.31%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,632 shares rose and 2,451 shares fell. A total of 236 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives :

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.02% to 11.86. The Nifty 25 August 2026 futures were trading at 24,393.20 at a premium of 110.15 points as compared with the spot at 24,283.05

The Nifty option chain for the 25 August 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 75 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 86.9 lakh contracts was seen at a 24,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index fell 1.08% to 879.50. The index dropped 2.05% in two consecutive trading sessions.

Brigade Enterprises (down 2.99%), Godrej Properties (down 2.35%), Lodha Developers (down 1.63%), Oberoi Realty (down 1.53%), Phoenix Mills (down 1.38%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 1.24%), Aditya Birla Real Estate (down 1.21%), Anant Raj (down 0.35%) and Sobha (down 0.22%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

DAM Capital Advisors declined 4.05% after the company reported a 34.78% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 0.15 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 0.23 crore in Q1 FY26. Total income declined 2.95% YoY to Rs 29.97 crore from Rs 30.88 crore.

ESAB India jumped 4.25% after the company reported strong financial performance for Q1 FY27. On a standalone basis, net profit increased 37.13% YoY and 28.91% QoQ to Rs 56.14 crore in Q1 FY27. Net sales increased 19.63% YoY and 6.41% QoQ to Rs 421.12 crore in Q1 FY27.

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