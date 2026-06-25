Sensex zooms 542 pts higher; realty shares advance for 2nd day

The domestic equity indices traded with major gains in the early afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,150 mark. Realty shares extended gains for two consecutive trading sessions.

At 11:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, surged 541.73 points or 0.70% to 77,532.95. The Nifty 50 index added 169.40 points or 0.71% to 24,191.05.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.24% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 0.02%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,900 shares rose and 1,962 shares fell. A total of 231 shares were unchanged.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2026 settlement fell $1.25 or 1.70% to $72.49 a barrel.

Initial Public Offer(IPO):

Waterways Leisure Tourism received bids for 28,47,294 shares as against 41,84,004 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:22 IST on 25 June 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.68 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 23 June 2026 and it will close on 25 June 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 769 and 808 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 18 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Advit Jewels received bids for 66,33,63,500 shares as against 83,79,300 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:22 IST on 25 June 2026. The issue was subscribed 79.17 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 23 June 2026 and it will close on 25 June 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 130 and 138 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 100 equity shares and multiples thereof.

CSM Technologies received bids for 37,72,428 shares as against 1,11,30,880 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:22 IST on 25 June 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.34 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 24 June 2026 and it will close on 29 June 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 107 and 113 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 132 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index rose 1% to 831.80. The index added 3.19% in the two consecutive trading sessions.

Aditya Birla Real Estate (up 2.37%), Lodha Developers (up 1.84%), Godrej Properties (up 1.55%), Phoenix Mills (up 1.37%) and Prestige Estates Projects (up 1.31%), Oberoi Realty (up 1.03%), DLF (up 0.95%) added.

On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises (down 1.6%), Anant Raj (down 0.25%) and Sobha (down 0.05%) moved lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Sterlite Technologies hit the upper circuit of 5% after the company announced the launch of its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue and fixed the floor price at Rs 613.69 per equity share.

Concord Biotech rose 0.60%. The company has announced the successful completion of inspection of the companys Unit-II formulation facility by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) from Kenya and the National Drug Authority (NDA) from Uganda.

Electrosteel Castings shed 0.31%. The company announced the resumption of its Mini Blast Furnace (MBF) Production Facility at the Khardah Works, West Bengal from 24th June 2026.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering rose 1.16% after the company received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 6.28 crore from Western Railway.

Global Markets:

Asian markets traded higher on Thursday after strong earnings and outlooks from chip giants Micron and Qualcomm helped alleviate some concerns over the red-hot AI rally that has pushed global stocks to record highs.

Following the earnings announcement from chip majors, S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.5% and 1.9%, respectively. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 29 points, or less than 0.1%.

Tech-heavy markets in Japan and South Korea gained in trade after Micron said its customers had committed $22 billion for its memory chips, while Qualcomm stated that it anticipates $15 billion in sales from its data centre business by 2029.

Investor concern that valuations for AI-related companies have become stretched following years of gains has weighed on markets in recent days, leading to volatile sessions.

Oil prices extended their decline as stranded tankers exited ??the Strait of Hormuz following an initial accord to end the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, easing supply concerns.

Brent crude futures dipped 0.5% to $73.34 a barrel, inching closer to pre-war levels. U.S. West Texas Intermediate fell 0.38% to $70.07 a barrel.

Easing oil prices may help reduce some inflation pressure but elevated prices are likely to keep the U.S. Federal Reserve under pressure to raise interest rates with investors pricing in at least one rate increase this ??year.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite pulled back on Wednesday as Micron Technology shares fell, with investors looking ahead to the release of chipmakers earnings after the bell.

The tech-heavy index slipped 0.43% to end at 25,476.64, while the S&P 500 declined 0.10% to 7,358.22. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 182.06 points, or 0.35%, to end at 51,848.90.

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