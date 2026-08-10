Senthil Infotek reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net loss of Senthil Infotek reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.030.04-66.67-50.00-0.020-0.020-0.020

Powered by Capital Market - Live News