Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sentynl receives marketing authorisation from UK MHRA for NULIBRY

Image

Last Updated : Apr 20 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Used in treatment of Molybdenum Cofactor Deficiency Type A
Zydus Lifesciences announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Sentynl Therapeutics, Inc. (Sentynl), has received marketing authorisation from the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for NULIBRY (fosdenopterin) for Injection as the first therapy for the treatment of patients in Great Britain (GB) with Molybdenum Cofactor Deficiency (MoCD) Type A. This is an ultra-rare, life-threatening genetic disorder that often progresses rapidly in infants. It is known to impact fewer than 150 patients globally with a median survival age of four year.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
NULIBRY is a first-in-class synthetic cPMP substrate replacement therapy that was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2021 to reduce the risk of mortality in patients with MoCD Type A. Following this decision by the UK MHRA, NULIBRY is the first and only approved therapy in GB for MoCD Type A.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 20 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEWipro Q4 PreviewJAC 10th Result 2024 DeclaredLSG vs CSK Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon