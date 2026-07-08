SEPC board OKs proposal to acquire 90% stake in Avenir International

SEPC said that its board has approved the proposed acquisition of up to 90% equity stake in Avenir International Engineers and Consultants LLC, Abu Dhabi, through a share swap transaction.

The acquisition will be undertaken by way of a preferential allotment of 153 crore equity shares of SEPC at an issue price of Rs 10 per share, aggregating to Rs 1,530 crore, to the shareholders of Avenir.

The transaction will be completed without any cash outflow and is expected to conclude by December 2026.

Established in 2011, Avenir International Engineers and Consultants LLC is an engineering and design company serving the oil & gas and other civil infrastructure sectors in the UAE. The company possesses established qualifications with ADNOC and reported a turnover of approximately AED 75.01 million during 2025.

SEPC stated that the proposed acquisition is expected to strengthen the companys capabilities in the oil & gas sector and significantly enhance its presence across the Middle East.

In addition, the board has approved an increase in the company's authorised share capital from Rs 225 crore to Rs 600 crore, through the creation of additional equity shares, subject to shareholders' approval.

The board has also approved enhancing the limits under for loans, guarantees, securities and investments to Rs 3,000 crore, providing the company with greater financial flexibility to pursue future growth opportunities.

Further, the board has approved increasing the borrowing limits to Rs 7,500 crore, enabling the company to support its expanding business operations and long-term growth plans.

Venkataramani Jaiganesh, managing director, SEPC, said: "The proposals approved by the board represent important enablers for SEPC's next phase of growth.

Together, these initiatives reinforce our long-term approach of building a stronger and more diversified engineering enterprise."

SEPC is engaged in providing end-to-end solutions to engineering challenges, offering multidisciplinary design, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management services.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 37.03% to Rs 13.73 crore on 132.45% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 273.83 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The scrip declined 1.20% to currently trade at Rs 6.6 on the BSE.

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