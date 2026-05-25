SEPC consolidated net profit rises 37.03% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 132.45% to Rs 273.83 crore

Net profit of SEPC rose 37.03% to Rs 13.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 132.45% to Rs 273.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 117.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 115.54% to Rs 53.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 76.44% to Rs 1054.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 597.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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