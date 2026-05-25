SEPC Q4 PAT jumps 37% YoY to Rs 14 cr

SEPC 's consolidated net profit jumped 37.03% to Rs 13.73 crore on 132.45% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 273.83 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 15.27 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 10.02 crore in Q4 FY25. The company reported an exceptional item of Rs 0.40 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses jumped 135.75% to Rs 273.68 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 116.09 crore in Q4 FY25. The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 239.12 crore (up 187.68% YoY), employee benefit expenses were at Rs 6.80 crore (up 17.8% YoY), and finance costs were at Rs 9.13 crore (down 26.13% YoY) during the period under review.

SEPC is engaged in providing end-to-end solutions to engineering challenges, offering multidisciplinary design, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management services.

Shares of SEPC rose 0.64% to close at Rs 7.87 on the BSE.

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