SEPC receives LoA from SAIL- IISCO Steel Plant

For contract valued at Rs 854.56 cr

SEPC has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Steel Authority of India (SAIL) - IISCO Steel Plant (ISP), Burnpur. The LoA pertains to the execution of Pellet Plant BOP including Civil & Structural (Pellet Package-2) for 4.08 MTPA Crude Steel Expansion Project of SAIL-ISP Burnpur dated 04 August 2026. The order is valued at Rs 854.56 crore.