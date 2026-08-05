SEPC receives LoA from SAIL- IISCO Steel Plant
For contract valued at Rs 854.56 crSEPC has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Steel Authority of India (SAIL) - IISCO Steel Plant (ISP), Burnpur. The LoA pertains to the execution of Pellet Plant BOP including Civil & Structural (Pellet Package-2) for 4.08 MTPA Crude Steel Expansion Project of SAIL-ISP Burnpur dated 04 August 2026. The order is valued at Rs 854.56 crore.
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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 5:04 PM IST