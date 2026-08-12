SEPC reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 35.36% to Rs 273.80 croreNet loss of SEPC reported to Rs 11.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 16.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 35.36% to Rs 273.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 202.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales273.80202.28 35 OPM %6.3013.96 -PBDT14.4620.27 -29 PBT13.1719.05 -31 NP-11.0516.55 PL
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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:29 AM IST