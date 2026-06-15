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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEPC secures order of Rs 673 cr from SAIL's IISCO Steel Plant

SEPC secures order of Rs 673 cr from SAIL's IISCO Steel Plant

Last Updated : Jun 15 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

SEPC has secured a major order worth Rs 673.32 crore from Steel Authority of India (SAIL) V IISCO Steel Plant (ISP), Burnpur for its 4.08 MTPA Crude Steel Expansion Project. The order reinforces SEPCs growing presence in the industrial EPC segment and marks another significant milestone in the Company's strategy to strengthen its position in large-scale steel and heavy industrial infrastructure projects.

The scope of work comprises two key packages under the expansion project: h

Coke Oven BOP (Balance of Plant) Package V COB-3 (excluding Civil & Structural Works) valued at Rs296.77 crore h Sinter Plant BOP Package V SP-2 (including Civil & Structural Works) valued at Rs 376.56 crore

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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