SEPC to acquire 90% stake in Avenir International Engineers and Consultants LLC
SEPC announced that its board of directors has approved the acquisition of a 90% equity stake in Avenir International Engineers and Consultants LLC, Abu Dhabi in a share swap deal worth Rs 1530 crore.
This acquisition marks a significant strategic milestone in SEPC's journey to expand its global footprint and strengthen its presence in the high-growth Oil & Gas engineering sector, particularly across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.
Avenir International Engineers and Consultants LLC is a well-established engineering services company specializing in Oil & Gas Engineering, Front-End Engineering Design (FEED), and Project Management Consultancy (PMC). With a strong presence in the MENA region and a robust order book of approximately AED 500 million, Avenir brings deep domain expertise and established client relationships with leading entities such as ADNOC and DEWA.
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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 2:04 PM IST