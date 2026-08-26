SEPC to enter UAE petroleum trading biz by acquisition of Wintality Petroleum FZE
In a share-swap deal executed through its subsidiary - SEPC FZESEPC announced that its Board has approved a restructuring of the equity and capitalisation reserves of its wholly owned UAE subsidiary, SEPC FZE, Sharjah enabling the acquisition of a UAE petroleum trading business entirely through non-cash consideration.
The existing share capital of SEPC FZE, comprising one share of AED 150,000, will be subdivided into 1,500 shares of AED 100 each. A further 38,500 shares of AED 100 each will be issued out of capitalisation of reserves, creating a total equity pool of 40,000 shares.
Of this enlarged pool, only 1,700 shares (4.25%) have been earmarked as non-cash consideration for the share swap. The balance 38,300 shares will be issued to SEPC as fully paid-up shares by capitalisation of reserves, leaving the parent with a post-issue holding of 95.75% in SEPC FZE, Sharjah.
The Board has separately granted in-principle approval for SEPC FZE to acquire 100% of Wintality Petroleum FZE, a UAE entity engaged in the import, export and global trading of refined petroleum products. On completion, Wintality will become a step-down subsidiary of SEPC.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 11:50 AM IST