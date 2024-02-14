Sequent Scientific reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.27 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 12.24% to Rs 329.36 croreNet profit of Sequent Scientific reported to Rs 8.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 8.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 12.24% to Rs 329.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 375.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales329.36375.31 -12 OPM %6.762.76 -PBDT14.193.48 308 PBT-1.27-10.20 88 NP8.27-8.87 LP
