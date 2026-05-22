Sera Investments & Finance India consolidated net profit rises 1548.24% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1754.42% to Rs 41.91 crore

Net profit of Sera Investments & Finance India rose 1548.24% to Rs 32.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1754.42% to Rs 41.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1914.29% to Rs 53.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 519.76% to Rs 71.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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