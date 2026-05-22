Friday, May 22, 2026 | 05:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sera Investments & Finance India consolidated net profit rises 1548.24% in the March 2026 quarter

Sera Investments & Finance India consolidated net profit rises 1548.24% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

Sales rise 1754.42% to Rs 41.91 crore

Net profit of Sera Investments & Finance India rose 1548.24% to Rs 32.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1754.42% to Rs 41.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1914.29% to Rs 53.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 519.76% to Rs 71.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales41.912.26 1754 71.8311.59 520 OPM %90.8987.17 -89.9344.61 - PBDT38.041.47 2488 63.233.28 1828 PBT37.891.22 3006 62.632.60 2309 NP32.801.99 1548 53.582.66 1914

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ircon International consolidated net profit declines 9.13% in the March 2026 quarter

Ircon International consolidated net profit declines 9.13% in the March 2026 quarter

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries consolidated net profit rises 26.24% in the March 2026 quarter

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries consolidated net profit rises 26.24% in the March 2026 quarter

Antariksh Industries standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Antariksh Industries standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Swadeshi Polytex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.92 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Swadeshi Polytex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.92 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Electronics Mart India consolidated net profit rises 49.02% in the March 2026 quarter

Electronics Mart India consolidated net profit rises 49.02% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to watch todayUpcoming Dividend StocksGold and Silver Rate TodayWhat is Gemini 3.5Q4 Results TodayPharma Sector OutlookJSW Cement Share Technology NewsPersonal Finance