Sera Investments & Finance India consolidated net profit rises 1548.24% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 1754.42% to Rs 41.91 croreNet profit of Sera Investments & Finance India rose 1548.24% to Rs 32.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1754.42% to Rs 41.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 1914.29% to Rs 53.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 519.76% to Rs 71.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales41.912.26 1754 71.8311.59 520 OPM %90.8987.17 -89.9344.61 - PBDT38.041.47 2488 63.233.28 1828 PBT37.891.22 3006 62.632.60 2309 NP32.801.99 1548 53.582.66 1914
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 22 2026 | 5:52 PM IST