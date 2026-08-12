Wednesday, August 12, 2026 | 09:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchArdee Industries IPOStocks to BuySiemens Q1 resultsShiprocket IPOClaude AI WatermarkHDFC Bank StockAdani stocks Today
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sera Investments & Finance India consolidated net profit rises 49650.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sera Investments & Finance India consolidated net profit rises 49650.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

Sales rise 2176.45% to Rs 58.96 crore

Net profit of Sera Investments & Finance India rose 49650.00% to Rs 49.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2176.45% to Rs 58.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales58.962.59 2176 OPM %99.0326.64 -PBDT58.370.29 20028 PBT58.260.14 41514 NP49.750.10 49650

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Intec Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Intec Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Accel reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Accel reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sri KPR Industries consolidated net profit rises 43.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Sri KPR Industries consolidated net profit rises 43.94% in the June 2026 quarter

N K Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the June 2026 quarter

N K Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the June 2026 quarter

BN Agrochem consolidated net profit declines 85.16% in the June 2026 quarter

BN Agrochem consolidated net profit declines 85.16% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:18 AM IST