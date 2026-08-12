Sera Investments & Finance India consolidated net profit rises 49650.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2176.45% to Rs 58.96 crore

Net profit of Sera Investments & Finance India rose 49650.00% to Rs 49.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2176.45% to Rs 58.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.58.962.5999.0326.6458.370.2958.260.1449.750.10

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