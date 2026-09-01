Services imports witness acceleration this fiscal
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated in a latest update that Indias services import is zooming. In July 2026, services exports stood at US$ 38253 million, up 13.4% on year while services imports spiked by 19.1% on year to US$ 20606 million. Services exports has edged up around 3.30% compared to April 2026 while imports have spiked around 11.90%, reporting a sharp pick-up in payments for service imports.
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First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 5:31 PM IST