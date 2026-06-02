Servotech Renewable ends higher after inking MoU with Haryana Govt for business expansion

Servotech Renewable Power System gained 2.59% to settle at Rs 101.25 after the company has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Haryana Enterprises Promotion Centre (HEPC) to expand its operations in Haryana.

Under the agreement, the company plans to invest approximately Rs 400 crore to support industrial development and strengthen clean energy manufacturing capabilities in Haryana. The MoU establishes a framework for cooperation and coordination between Servotech Renewable and HEPC, under the Department of Industries and Commerce, Government of Haryana. The partnership is aimed at promoting industrial growth and accelerating the development of the clean energy sector in the state.

The Haryana government, through HEPC, has committed to providing necessary facilitation and ease-of-doing-business support to ensure the successful execution of the company's proposed projects and investments.

Servotech Renewable Power System develops tech-enabled EV charging solutions. The company offers an extensive range of AC and DC chargers which are compatible with different electric vehicles and serve multiple applications such as commercial and domestic.

The companys consolidated net profit climbed 57.84% to Rs 12.28 crore on 48.56% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 217.32 crore in q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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