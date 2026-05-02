Servotech Renewable Power System consolidated net profit rises 57.64% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 48.57% to Rs 217.33 crore

Net profit of Servotech Renewable Power System rose 57.64% to Rs 12.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 48.57% to Rs 217.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 146.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.47% to Rs 33.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.42% to Rs 671.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 674.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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