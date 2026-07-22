Servotech Renewable Power System consolidated net profit rises 74.62% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 57.81% to Rs 215.79 crore

Net profit of Servotech Renewable Power System rose 74.62% to Rs 9.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 57.81% to Rs 215.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 136.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.215.79136.749.477.6116.168.7810.626.579.155.24

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