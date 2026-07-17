Servotech Renewable rises after bagging solar project from Uttar Pradesh government

Servotech Renewable Power System rose 1.29% to Rs 100.10 after the company bagged an order from the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission (UPSRLM).

The project involves the installation of hybrid solar rooftop systems with Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) across multiple locations in the state.

Under the project, the company has been allocated 12 locations of 75 kW each, taking the total allocated capacity to 900 kW. Servotech Renewable will be responsible for the design, supply, installation, commissioning and maintenance of the hybrid solar systems integrated with BESS.

The company said the hybrid solar systems are designed to provide reliable and uninterrupted clean energy while reducing dependence on conventional power sources. It added that the project aligns with the state's focus on decentralised renewable energy adoption and is expected to strengthen energy access across rural communities through sustainable and resilient power infrastructure.

Sarika Bhatia, whole-time director, Servotech Renewable Power System, said, "We are excited to work with the UPSRLM on this initiative. Reliable access to clean energy has the potential to transform rural communities, and we are proud to contribute to that vision through our hybrid solar solutions. This project reflects our commitment to delivering sustainable energy infrastructure that empowers communities while supporting states transition towards renewable energy excellence and accelerating the adoption of solar power across the country."

Servotech Renewable Power System develops tech-enabled EV charging solutions. The company offers an extensive range of AC and DC chargers which are compatible with different electric vehicles and serve multiple applications such as commercial and domestic.

The companys consolidated net profit climbed 57.84% to Rs 12.28 crore on 48.56% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 217.32 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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