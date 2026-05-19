Seshaasai Technologies consolidated net profit rises 29.89% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 10.37% to Rs 404.18 croreNet profit of Seshaasai Technologies rose 29.89% to Rs 81.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 62.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.37% to Rs 404.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 366.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.96% to Rs 240.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 222.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.50% to Rs 1441.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1463.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales404.18366.19 10 1441.141463.15 -2 OPM %29.3026.80 -26.3324.60 - PBDT121.5992.32 32 373.21336.07 11 PBT111.8482.26 36 328.99294.91 12 NP81.7962.97 30 240.01222.32 8
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First Published: May 19 2026 | 9:11 AM IST