Seshachal Technologies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.25 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 117.08% to Rs 43.85 croreNet profit of Seshachal Technologies reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 117.08% to Rs 43.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 20.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales43.8520.20 117 OPM %0.66-0.79 -PBDT0.34-0.13 LP PBT0.33-0.13 LP NP0.25-0.10 LP
