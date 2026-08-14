Seshachal Technologies standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 73.54% to Rs 3.87 crore

Net profit of Seshachal Technologies declined 40.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 73.54% to Rs 3.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3.872.232.075.830.080.130.080.130.060.10

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