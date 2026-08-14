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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Seshachal Technologies standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Seshachal Technologies standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 6:08 PM IST

Sales rise 73.54% to Rs 3.87 crore

Net profit of Seshachal Technologies declined 40.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 73.54% to Rs 3.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.872.23 74 OPM %2.075.83 -PBDT0.080.13 -38 PBT0.080.13 -38 NP0.060.10 -40

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 6:08 PM IST