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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SG Finserve allots 6.27 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

SG Finserve allots 6.27 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
SG Finserve has allotted 6,27,778 equity shares of Rs 10 each on conversion of warrants upon receipt of Rs 337.5/- per warrant (being balance 75% of the issue price of Rs 450/- per warrant) aggregating Rs 21,18,75,075/-.

Consequently, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs 5,89,50,000/- comprising 6,58,95,000 equity shares of Rs 10/- each.

 

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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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