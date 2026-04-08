SG Finserve allots 6.27 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants
SG Finserve has allotted 6,27,778 equity shares of Rs 10 each on conversion of warrants upon receipt of Rs 337.5/- per warrant (being balance 75% of the issue price of Rs 450/- per warrant) aggregating Rs 21,18,75,075/-.
Consequently, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs 5,89,50,000/- comprising 6,58,95,000 equity shares of Rs 10/- each.
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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 1:04 PM IST