SG Finserve standalone net profit rises 77.68% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 94.88% to Rs 105.41 croreNet profit of SG Finserve rose 77.68% to Rs 42.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 94.88% to Rs 105.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 57.62% to Rs 127.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 80.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 96.16% to Rs 333.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 169.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales105.4154.09 95 333.41169.97 96 OPM %93.9992.01 -91.9183.76 - PBDT56.4031.22 81 172.23110.67 56 PBT56.2131.08 81 171.55110.16 56 NP42.2723.79 78 127.6680.99 58
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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 1:51 PM IST