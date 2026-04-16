SG Finserve standalone net profit rises 77.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 94.88% to Rs 105.41 crore

Net profit of SG Finserve rose 77.68% to Rs 42.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 94.88% to Rs 105.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 57.62% to Rs 127.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 80.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 96.16% to Rs 333.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 169.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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