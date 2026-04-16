SG Finserve surges on strong Q4 earnings; PAT jumps 78% YoY

SG Finserve rallied 7.67% to Rs 499.80 after the company reported a robust performance for Q4 FY26, with standalone net profit rising 78% year-on-year to Rs 42.3 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 23.8 crore in the same quarter last year.

On a sequential basis, net profit increased 30% from Rs 32.5 crore reported in Q3 FY26.

Total income surged 95% YoY to Rs 105.7 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026, while it grew 23% quarter-on-quarter from Rs 85.8 crore.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 56.2 crore, up by 81% YoY and 30% QoQ.

The company reported Net Interest Income (NII) of Rs 62.8 crore in Q4 FY26, up 77% YoY and 27% QoQ.

Operationally, the company maintained strong asset quality and efficiency, with a cost-to-income ratio below 15% and nil NPAs. For the full year, it reported a return on assets (RoA) of 4.80% and a return on equity (RoE) of 12% per annum.

During the quarter, SG Finserve raised Rs 316 crore through the conversion of share warrants, strengthening its capital base. The company said it remains well-capitalised, with total equity of Rs 1,460 crore and leverage of 1.9x, providing headroom for future growth.

The companys loan book reached an all-time high of Rs 3,936 crore as of 31 March 2026, registering a growth of 75% YoY and 23% QoQ. Gross disbursements crossed Rs 25,000 crore during the year, reflecting a 40% YoY increase.

The firm added that its strategy focuses on deepening and widening its business by strengthening existing customer relationships, acquiring new customers, expanding product offerings, and exploring adjacent financial services.

On a full-year basis, the companys standalone net profit jumped 58% YoY to Rs 127.7 crore, while total income climbed 96% YoY to Rs 333.7 crore in FY26 compared to FY25.

Meanwhile, the board has approved the appointment of Deepak Kumar as an additional director (non-executive, non-independent) and chairperson of the company, effective 16 April 2026, subject to shareholder approval.

SG Finserve (SGFL) is a tech-enabled RBI-registered non-banking finance company (NBFC) providing inclusive business financing solutions to channel partners dealers, distributors, retailers, buyers, suppliers, transporters/logistics, etc. of Indian corporates.