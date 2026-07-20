SG Mart consolidated net profit rises 41.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.41% to Rs 1308.57 crore

Net profit of SG Mart rose 41.07% to Rs 45.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 32.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.41% to Rs 1308.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1143.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1308.571143.774.493.1462.3044.3258.2342.5945.5832.31

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