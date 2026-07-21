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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SG Mart records over 41% YoY growth in Q1 PAT

SG Mart records over 41% YoY growth in Q1 PAT

Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

SG Mart has reported 41.1% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 45.58 crore on a 14.4% rise in revenue to Rs 1308.57 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Total operating expenditure jumped by 12.8% to Rs 1,249.81 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 1,107.87 crore in Q1 FY26. Interest payments and depreciation charges for the June 2026 quarter were Rs 6.21 crore (down 48.3% YoY) and Rs 4.07 crore (down 135.3% YoY), respectively.

While business EBITDA improved by 63.8% to Rs 588 crore, business EBITDA margin expanded by 139 basis points to 4.49% in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

 

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 58.23 crore, up by 36.7% from Rs 42.59 in Q1 FY26.

Amit Thakur, executive director, SG Mart, said: SG Mart delivered a strong performance in Q1FY27, supported by continued execution across its diversified product portfolio and sustained demand from infrastructure and industrial end-markets.

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While the operating environment remained influenced by global geopolitical developments and input cost volatility, our strategic focus on value-added products, disciplined sourcing, and operational efficiencies enabled us to maintain a healthy business momentum.

Our expanding presence across high-growth product categories and strengthened customer relationships position us well to capitalize on these opportunities while enhancing profitability through a richer product mix and prudent cost management.

SG MART is an integrated building & infrastructure materials platform premier (one-stop shop) that provides a wide range of construction-related solutions from top brands under one roof.

The scrip fell 2.27% to currently trade at Rs 666.10 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

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