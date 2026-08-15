Saturday, August 15, 2026 | 11:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Sebi Bond platform rulesFlood InsuranceScreenless fitness trackerSilver Price OutlookLalithaa Jewellery IPOIndependence Day travel demandDelhi H1N1 SurgeVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SGL Resources reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.68 crore in the June 2026 quarter

SGL Resources reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.68 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 11:14 AM IST

Sales decline 71.19% to Rs 1.36 crore

Net Loss of SGL Resources reported to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 71.19% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.364.72 -71 OPM %-97.0646.19 -PBDT2.372.28 4 PBT0.050.25 -80 NP-0.68-0.03 -2167

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Athena Global Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.15 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Athena Global Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.15 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Swarnsarita Jewels India consolidated net profit rises 76.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Swarnsarita Jewels India consolidated net profit rises 76.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Hitech Corporation consolidated net profit rises 49.68% in the June 2026 quarter

Hitech Corporation consolidated net profit rises 49.68% in the June 2026 quarter

K G Denim reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.60 crore in the June 2026 quarter

K G Denim reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.60 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Skybiotech Healthcare reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Skybiotech Healthcare reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 11:14 AM IST