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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shadowfax launches Shadowfax 360 - digital shipping platform for SMEs and D2C brands

Shadowfax launches Shadowfax 360 - digital shipping platform for SMEs and D2C brands

Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

Shadowfax Technologies announced the launch of Shadowfax 360, a unified digital shipping platform built to empower India's SME and D2C ecosystem.

Shadowfax 360 provides small sellers and emerging brands with immediate access to an enterprise grade network covering 15,000+ pincodes across 2,500 cities. Designed to solve core merchant pain points, the platform features a first-of-its-kind transparent flat-rate billing model that eliminates weight-based disputes, one-click integrations with major sales channels like Shopify and WooCommerce, and an AI-driven RTO Predictor to minimize return risks. To support SME liquidity, the platform also offers the industry's fastest Cash on Delivery (COD) remittance cycles. The self serve portal enables businesses to bypass traditional logistics onboarding hurdles, allowing them to register and start nationwide shipping in minutes. Unlike traditional logistics partnerships that demand volume commitments, Shadowfax 360 imposes no minimum order requirements - making enterprise-grade logistics accessible to every SME, regardless of size or stage.

 

The launch marks an important step in the Company's efforts to scale its seller ecosystem and diversify its merchant base beyond enterprise and marketplace relationships - expanding to a broader base of online-first SMEs, early-stage D2C brands and marketplace-first sellers transitioning to owned-channel commerce. The Company expects Shadowfax 360 to be a meaningful driver of new customer acquisition in the years ahead, contributing to volume growth and revenue diversification.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

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