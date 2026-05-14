Shadowfax Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 55.83 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 73.64% to Rs 1237.09 croreNet profit of Shadowfax Technologies reported to Rs 55.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 9.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 73.64% to Rs 1237.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 712.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 1637.33% to Rs 111.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 69.10% to Rs 4202.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2485.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1237.09712.43 74 4202.442485.13 69 OPM %6.551.69 -5.042.26 - PBDT90.1114.12 538 228.1171.30 220 PBT54.86-10.24 LP 110.746.06 1727 NP55.83-9.87 LP 111.716.43 1637
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First Published: May 14 2026 | 4:52 PM IST