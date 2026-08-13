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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shah Construction Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.87 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Shah Construction Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.87 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:34 AM IST

Sales rise 7.32% to Rs 1.32 crore

Net Loss of Shah Construction Company reported to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.32% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.321.23 7 OPM %-3.7940.65 -PBDT-0.85-0.39 -118 PBT-0.87-0.41 -112 NP-0.87-0.41 -112

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:34 AM IST