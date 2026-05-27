Shah Metacorp consolidated net profit rises 118.73% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 50.22% to Rs 62.28 croreNet profit of Shah Metacorp rose 118.73% to Rs 8.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 50.22% to Rs 62.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 62.67% to Rs 12.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.07% to Rs 207.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 176.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales62.2841.46 50 207.99176.16 18 OPM %-6.666.34 -0.856.34 - PBDT11.513.32 247 19.3114.16 36 PBT10.502.29 359 15.1410.53 44 NP8.293.79 119 12.1732.60 -63
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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:09 AM IST