Shah Metacorp consolidated net profit rises 118.73% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 50.22% to Rs 62.28 crore

Net profit of Shah Metacorp rose 118.73% to Rs 8.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 50.22% to Rs 62.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 62.67% to Rs 12.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.07% to Rs 207.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 176.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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