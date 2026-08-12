Shah Metacorp consolidated net profit rises 39.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 97.92% to Rs 57.20 crore

Net profit of Shah Metacorp rose 39.76% to Rs 3.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 97.92% to Rs 57.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.57.2028.908.2910.975.663.874.692.813.482.49

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