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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shah Metacorp Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Shah Metacorp Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Aug 25 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd, ICDS Ltd, Rashi Peripherals Ltd and MPDL Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 August 2026.

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd, ICDS Ltd, Rashi Peripherals Ltd and MPDL Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 August 2026.

Shah Metacorp Ltd crashed 19.80% to Rs 3.28 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 28.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd tumbled 14.31% to Rs 74.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 87313 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55832 shares in the past one month.

ICDS Ltd lost 14.12% to Rs 36.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 108 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 238 shares in the past one month.

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Rashi Peripherals Ltd slipped 10.14% to Rs 780.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36660 shares in the past one month.

MPDL Ltd corrected 9.99% to Rs 37.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5139 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1684 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Aug 25 2026 | 3:50 PM IST