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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shaily Engineering Plastics consolidated net profit rises 16.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Shaily Engineering Plastics consolidated net profit rises 16.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 13.77% to Rs 280.67 crore

Net profit of Shaily Engineering Plastics rose 16.76% to Rs 48.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 41.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.77% to Rs 280.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 246.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales280.67246.69 14 OPM %29.5927.69 -PBDT79.9866.52 20 PBT65.9455.08 20 NP48.0141.12 17

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 9:09 AM IST