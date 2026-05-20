Shaily Engineering Plastics consolidated net profit rises 40.47% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.72% to Rs 236.82 crore

Net profit of Shaily Engineering Plastics rose 40.47% to Rs 40.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.72% to Rs 236.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 217.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 82.46% to Rs 169.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 93.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.91% to Rs 990.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 786.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

236.82217.83990.67786.8027.7125.0228.2622.3865.5950.71271.83161.4352.3239.60222.61119.2840.1628.59169.9193.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News