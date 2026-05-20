Wednesday, May 20, 2026 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shaily Engineering Plastics consolidated net profit rises 40.47% in the March 2026 quarter

Shaily Engineering Plastics consolidated net profit rises 40.47% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 8.72% to Rs 236.82 crore

Net profit of Shaily Engineering Plastics rose 40.47% to Rs 40.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.72% to Rs 236.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 217.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 82.46% to Rs 169.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 93.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.91% to Rs 990.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 786.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales236.82217.83 9 990.67786.80 26 OPM %27.7125.02 -28.2622.38 - PBDT65.5950.71 29 271.83161.43 68 PBT52.3239.60 32 222.61119.28 87 NP40.1628.59 40 169.9193.12 82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mayur Uniquoters consolidated net profit rises 43.20% in the March 2026 quarter

Mayur Uniquoters consolidated net profit rises 43.20% in the March 2026 quarter

Viyash Scientific consolidated net profit rises 459.12% in the March 2026 quarter

Viyash Scientific consolidated net profit rises 459.12% in the March 2026 quarter

Alembic consolidated net profit declines 1.93% in the March 2026 quarter

Alembic consolidated net profit declines 1.93% in the March 2026 quarter

Escorp Asset Management standalone net profit declines 93.30% in the March 2026 quarter

Escorp Asset Management standalone net profit declines 93.30% in the March 2026 quarter

Franklin Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Franklin Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayPetrol Price HikeRetirement Income SchemeTop Stocks To BuyNykaa Q4 Results PreviewTechnology NewsPersonal Finance