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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shaily Engineering Plastics standalone net profit rises 64.85% in the March 2026 quarter

Shaily Engineering Plastics standalone net profit rises 64.85% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 10.23% to Rs 224.07 crore

Net profit of Shaily Engineering Plastics rose 64.85% to Rs 48.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.23% to Rs 224.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 203.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 127.50% to Rs 161.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 70.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.80% to Rs 921.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 738.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales224.07203.28 10 921.20738.12 25 OPM %28.0423.54 -27.7019.45 - PBDT72.8748.48 50 257.23134.08 92 PBT60.9438.13 60 211.8694.66 124 NP48.6829.53 65 161.3270.91 127

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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